CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

CAMP opened at $3.99 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

