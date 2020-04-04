Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Up 6.5%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.61, approximately 1,556,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 827,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bruker from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Get Bruker alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bruker by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.