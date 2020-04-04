Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $80,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

