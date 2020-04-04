Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.23.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,581 shares of company stock worth $27,842,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $357.44 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.04.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

