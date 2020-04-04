BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 164,568 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

