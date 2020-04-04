Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKK opened at $14.67 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.