Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $460.02 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

