AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 302.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

