Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61), reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%.

ASND opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 117,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

