Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

