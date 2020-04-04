Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.69, approximately 53,135,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 10,633,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apache from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

