Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

