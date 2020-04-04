9,291 Shares in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

REG opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

