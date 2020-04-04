83,000 Shares in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.