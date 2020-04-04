5,546,796 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,546,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,721,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 1,751,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,772,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

VICI stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

