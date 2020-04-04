41,773 Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LE opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

