2,895,714 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,895,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,230,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of UDR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

