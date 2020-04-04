1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.