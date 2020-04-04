17,900 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

