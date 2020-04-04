15,147 Shares in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

