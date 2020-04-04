1,448 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $260.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.35.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,471 shares of company stock worth $25,396,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

