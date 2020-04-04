1,291 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $7,586,020 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $162.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

