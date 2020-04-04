$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.35. PDC Energy posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

PDCE opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.