Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Shares Up 7.1%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.65, 117,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 257,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 1.49% of Yuma Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

