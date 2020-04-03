World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 93,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.