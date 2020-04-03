Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,020 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Raven Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Raven Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.57. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.