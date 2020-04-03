Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,156 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 919.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

NKTR stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

