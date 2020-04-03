Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.07% of Vectrus worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

