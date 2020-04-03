Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

