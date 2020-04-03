Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Under Armour by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

