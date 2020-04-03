Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $46.91, approximately 1,104,865 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 593,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

