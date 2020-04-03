UBS Group AG Sells 31,468 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

UBS Group AG cut its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

