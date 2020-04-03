UBS Group AG Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 187.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of Buckle worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Buckle by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $13.22 on Friday. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

