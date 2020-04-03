UBS Group AG Acquires 24,313 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,020,000 after buying an additional 560,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 346,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

