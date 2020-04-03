UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of RLI worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after buying an additional 370,850 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,612,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 1,085.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RLI from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

