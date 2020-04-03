UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,463,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

