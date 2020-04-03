UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,603 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of FirstCash worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

