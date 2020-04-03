UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 35,578 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $34.35 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

