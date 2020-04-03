UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.82. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

