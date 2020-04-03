UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,333 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of American Finance Trust worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

