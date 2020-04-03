UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 1,028.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,471 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of PDF Solutions worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PDFS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.