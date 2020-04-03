UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 382,895 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,819,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.02.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $10.67 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $909.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

