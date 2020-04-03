UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 73,997 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,790,000 after buying an additional 159,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LM. ValuEngine raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

LM opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

