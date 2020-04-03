UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Perspecta worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,785,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 154,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $16.94 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.