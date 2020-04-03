UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

