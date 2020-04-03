UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

