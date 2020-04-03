UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,667 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -182.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.