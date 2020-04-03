UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,096,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $27.61 on Friday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

