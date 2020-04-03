UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of EQT worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 425,157 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,090,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

