UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Extended Stay America worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

